Hadebe joins Warriors

By Kevin Mapasure

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe is set to join camp today ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals starting next month, having initially turned down an invite citing personal reasons.

Hadebe had joined a long list of absent regulars including Tendai Darikwa, Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba and Brendon Galloway who will all miss the finals that will be staged in Cameroon.

Forward Khama Billiat has called time on his international career.

Hadebe initially cited family problems for his failure to join the squad but after discussions with the technical team he has agreed to make himself available.

The team started training yesterday with an afternoon session at the National Sports Stadium.

Most of the players that were invited to camp were part of the training session yesterday with the Europe-based players as well as Knowledge Musona, based in Saudi Arabia, set to link up with the team in Cameroon.

The tournament kicks off on January 9.

United States-based Hadebe, who is on off season, was training with Highlanders to keep fit following an injury.

The five Europe-based players, who will join the rest of the squad in Cameroon, are Jordan Zemura, Alec Mudimu, Admiral Muskwe, David Moyo and Tino Kadewere.

Forward Kuda Mahachi said despite key players missing, the team was looking forward to a good tournament.

“We have started training, we are focused on the tournament, we are in a tough group, we appreciate that, but we are not going there to add numbers. We are going there to compete,” Mahachi told NewsDay Sport.

“We are missing our play makers but we have a good squad around, we have players that are hungry and talented, no one is here by chance, everyone in camp is here because they deserve so people can expect a spirited performance from the team, we all want to represent our nation with pride.”

Coach Norman Mapeza will trim his squad from the provisional 30 men that he named last week down to the final 23 who will travel to Cameroon on December 29 ahead of Zimbabwe’s opening B match against Senegal on January 10.

Zimbabwe’s other Group B rivals are Guinea and Malawi, with the two teams that finish top of the group automatically qualifying to the next stage of the competition.

Zimbabwe has failed to progress beyond the group stages in their four previous appearances at the finals.

Zimbabwe’s participation at the Afcon finals hangs in the balance after Fifa on Tuesday threatened to ban the country from international football if the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) fails to reinstate the suspended Zifa board.

The Sports and Recreation Commission on November 16 suspended the Felton Kamambo-led board citing several infringements including misappropriation of public funds, accusations it refutes.

Fifa has refused to endorse the SRC decision due to lack of evidence, and the world football governing body this week ordered the sports regulator to reinstate Kamambo and his team.

It has been given until January 3 to lift the suspension or the country will be isolated from international football.

Such isolation will see Zimbabwe being barred from participating at the Afcon finals.

Warriors provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora, Spain), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars, SA), Taimon Mvula (Dynamos).

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi, Georgia), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana, Zambia), Jordan Zemura (FC Bournemouth, England), Tapiwa Sibanda (Craneborne Bullets), Godknows Murwira, Frank Mukarati (Dynamos), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy, SA), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo, US), Bruce Kangwa (Azam, Tanzania), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport, SA).

Midfielders: Temptation Chiwanga (JDR Stars, SA), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Bill Antonio (Dynamos), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United, Zambia), Never Tigere (Azam, Tanzania), Ishamel Wadi (JDR Stars, SA), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport, SA), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum).

Strikers: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town, England), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows, SA), Prince Dube (Azam, Tanzania), David Moyo (Hamilton Academia, Scotland), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai, Saud Arabia), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyon, France).