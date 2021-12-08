Gwanda school closed after 28 pupils tested positive for COVID-19

BY SILAS NKALA

ST Christopher Primary School in Gwanda has been forced to shut down after 28 pupils tested positive to the COVID-19 virus early this week.

In a memo on Tuesday, school head Temuso Dube said the first case was detected on Friday and contact tracing saw more learners testing positive.

“Following one case of a learner seen at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital on December 3, an investigation and subsequent contact tracing and testing was done at the school.

“The findings were as follows: number of contacts tested: 90, total positive cases: 28, total boarders positive: 17, total day scholars positive: 11 and positivity rate: 32%,” read the letter.

“Following these findings, the Health ministry recommends the following: isolation of all learners (boarders) who tested positive for 14 days in designated areas within the school hostels, self-isolation of day scholars at home for 14 days and quarantine of all learners at the school for 10 days at home and/in the hostels with effect from December 8.”

The school head said Grade 7 examination candidates should report and sit for the on-going examinations, adding that COVID-19 safety measures would be implemented, while private transport for candidates reporting for examinations would be ensured.

Matabeleland South provincial epidemiology and disease control officer Andrew Muza confirmed the development.

“Yes, I have heard of the cases at the school, not only that school alone, but there are others that were affected. However, I cannot confirm the statistics on the cases recorded right now as I am yet to get a comprehensive report on the issue from the district medical officer,” Muza said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro were fruitless.