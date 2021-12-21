Govt announces 2022 pre-planting producer prices

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

GOVERNMENT has announced pre-planting producer prices for the 2021/22 summer cropping season..

Grain Marketing Board chief executive Rockie Mutenha announced the pre-planting prices in a Press release on yesterday.

The new pre-planting producer prices are as follows: Maize $58 553, 25, traditional grains $70263 90 per tonne, Soyabeans $125 530 17 and Sunflower was pegged at $ 150 636 20 per tonne.

“GMB depots will be open during the festive season except for public holidays only,” Mutenha said.

Last year, the pre-planting producer price for maize was $32 000 per tonne while traditional grains was pegged at $38 000 per tonne with Soya beans pegged at $48 000 per tonne.