Gokwe to splash $9m on chef’s vehicle

BY AMOS BATISAYI

THE cash-strapped Gokwe Town Council plans to splash $9 million on a vehicle for the council chairperson at a time when it is failing to provide basic services or pay workers.

In a budget proposal presented last week by finance committee chairperson Darlington Mudondo, there was provision to buy a Toyota Prado for council chairperson Never Gwanzura.

The estimated cost for the vehicle is $9 million.

The move was criticised by Gokwe residents, who accused council of having misplaced priorities.

A council insider told Southern Eye that in 2018, Gokwe Town Council bought a Mazda BT-50 double-cab for the then council chairperson, Ester Senga, based on council resolution 868/15.

“Surely council cannot spend a lot of money on buying cars yet it is failing to pay us our dues,” the source said.

The council employee said the chairperson’s vehicle was not a priority as he could use pool vehicles or the Mazda BT-50 that was purchased for the former

chairperson.

Southern Eye established that the Mazda BT-50, which was bought for the former council chairperson, was being used by acting town secretary Alexander Nyandoro.

“Council is failing to offer basic services that it should be offering residents like refuse collection, road maintenance, and others, yet it is purchasing expensive vehicles,” said a resident, who refused to be named.

Efforts to get a comment from Gwanzura were fruitless as he was not answering his phone.