God delights in forgiveness

By Erasmus Makarimayi

ACCORDING to the accomplished work of Christ, much joy awaits repentant sinners before God, the Father. God’s target is that none should perish. Celebration is in the offing for every positive response to the Gospel of Christ, that is the Grace of God. There is remission of sins necessitated by the shed blood of Jesus. Remission means to take away as in total cancellation with no traces. Sins will no longer be counted on the receiver of the Grace of God. Remission is something that the sinner gets, as a gift when she/he comes into the family of God.

It is not based on our good deeds, works of righteousness or human self effort, but it is the free gift of God. The message of Christ does not have to be shunned, but we should all press in to receive this wonderful unearned, undeserved, unearned and human unattainable favour.

If one believer makes it a custom to present the Grace of God to one unsaved person per week, Christianity will and expand without bounds. To repent is to change the mind towards faith in God. This happens when the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is presented.

Jesus procured forgiveness for us. He mediates between God and us in His blood.

Acceptance of the Grace of God releases eternal life to us as we are moved from death to life. This is cause for celebration.

Jesus tells us so. Luke 15:10 records: “Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.” The Gospel of Jesus Christ is Good News or Glad Tidings. Good news is something we grab or seize unselfishly.

We will be quick to share and spread without asking for reimbursement of costs incurred. We don’t ask for payment for spreading gossip on social media.

No one refunds us for the data bundles or even the borrowed airtime. Surely, let us sober up and bring many to fold.

Our attitude to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ and sharing the Grace of God needs to change towards positivity.

We avail ourselves to the preaching of the Gospel. Because life is being ministered to us, we don’t detest going to church. God is not holding a whip to deal with us.

There is remission of sins in His blood. All sins are forgiven as we embrace the offer. God offers total and complete forgiveness. It’s not piecemeal or temporary. Psalm 103:3 reveals: “Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases;” All is absolute. We don’t go to God and be partially saved or delivered.

The Gospel of Christ offers finished or accomplished work of Christ Jesus. It is a full package not a half-baked stopgap measure. We get eternal or everlasting life and Jesus Christ eternally saves us.

God the Father begins to work in us by our invitation. Please remember that He is not dictatorial.

Our permission and invitation will trigger His tender love to mould us into vessels of honour. Philippians 2:13, tells us: “For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.”

Hebrews 7:25 confirms: “Wherefore, he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.”

We don’t fear or doubt; our salvation is sealed and secured. We run to God. He’s merciful and pardons sinners. Remember above we read that He forgives all sins. However, heavy sins may feel on us, if we confess Jesus Christ, the risen Redeemer, as our Lord and Saviour, we are forgiven.

Micah 7:18-19 reveal the character and nature of God: “(18) Who is a God like unto thee, that pardoneth iniquity, and passeth by the transgression of the remnant of his heritage?

“He retaineth not his anger for ever, because he delighteth in mercy. ( 19) He will turn again, he will have compassion upon us; he will subdue our iniquities; and thou wilt cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.”

Our compassionate God holds no grudge against us. Turning to Him, throws away adultery, infanticide away beyond recall. God is faithful and He says in Psalm 103:12, “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.” Let us all turn to Him. He’s love and doesn’t keep record of wrong.

God delights in forgiveness. Now we understand why Peter had the guts to preach on the day of Pentecost. He never started his sermon with an apology for how he was judged by the cock or skinned by a young girl. God didn’t count it and so Peter didn’t.

Understanding the character and nature of God empowers us to victorious and bold Christian living. We share the Grace of God without guilt or condemnation. It’s God’s character that ensures no one except His Son is(was) punished for sins, past, present and future. Isaiah 53:5 assures us: “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”

Because of God’s love, Jesus died on our behalf. We rise in Him in eternal life. Eternal damnation waits those who refuse the free gift of righteousness. Let’s pass the message of Christ. God doesn’t scare us but embraces us. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.