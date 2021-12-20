Free mobile learning app launched

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

A local publishing company, Spring Hub Publishing has launched a free mobile learning application called Nytra that has been approved by the Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) ministry.

The Spring Hub Publishing managing director Nyunyai Machiwenyika said the application was highly recommended by learners, teachers, parents and heads of schools.

“Nytra means eye, ziso in Shona or ilihlo in Ndebele. It is an application that brings textbooks to life by mainly using the powerful sense of the eye as it integrates the modern learners’ love of short videos, gadgets and the educative content that they need to absorb,” Machiwenyika said.

“The Nytra digital content is embedded in the publisher’s Spring Up textbooks that have been approved as the New Competence-Based Curriculum, and is therefore very relevant to the learners of Zimbabwe. It is a very appealing learning method which invariably stimulates class participation and creative thinking in learners.”

Machiwenyika said Nytra is a result of a smart partnership arrangement they entered into with an Indian based company to make this a possibility, confirming the benefits of the bilateral trade agreements between Zimbabwe and India.

“We appreciate the MoPSE for their e-learning drive in line with global trends. I acknowledge the Ministry for allowing the learners of Zimbabwe to access the benefits of this application as it is very timely, supporting remote and continued learning in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The Nytra launch last week was attended by representatives from the MoPSE Curriculum Development Technical Centre, school heads and teachers, District School Inspectors and other stakeholders.