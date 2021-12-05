ED launches Varsity Film Expo today at NUST

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Monday launch the Varsity Film Expo at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), an initiative that is expected to positively impact on the film industry in the country and create jobs.

He will be accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and several other top government officials.

The NUST film expo will run for three days in partnership with the Film and TV Resources led by Kwanele Hlabangana and Kudzai Chikomo in conjunction with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Hlabangana on Sunday told NewsDay that the event will be held under the theme Vivid: Amplyifying SDGs through film and digital media.

“The expo is being held for the first time at NUST. Seven universities will come to showcase their talents. According to a recent report released by UNESCO, it states that the film industry can create about 20 million jobs and contribute immensely to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” Hllabangana said.

“We are encouraging students to make films. As we speak; we have films which have been produced by students. The expo will be launched by the Head of State.”

Seven universities that will participate include the Midlands State University, Chinhoyi University of Technology, University of Zimbabwe, Lupane State University, Solusi University, Great Zimbabwe University and NUST.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust provincial head of legal affairs Ryan Mpofu said the launch will transform the film industry in the country.

“The expo will be launched by Mnangagwa. It is a very important gathering because this expo will increase film production in the country and create employment, while improving livelihoods,” Mpofu said.

He urged citizens to stop promoting piracy so that film producers and actors enjoy proceeds from their work.

