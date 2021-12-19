Dynamos amble past Cranborne Bullets

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1

CRANBORNE BULLETS . . . .0

SHADRECK Nyahwa scored just after two minutes for Dynamos, but the Harare giants laboured to a victory over Cranborne Bullets in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium.

The midfielder swept home from close range early in the game after some good hold-up play by Albert Eonde and the Glamour Boys held on to the goal for the remainder of the match.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s men struggled to find a response to two consecutive defeats against FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup and Triangle in the league as the army side comfortably kept their more illustrious opponent at bay for long spells in a dour encounter.

Ndiraya admitted that the two defeats had put him under a lot of pressure and was happy that his team managed to grind a result.

“The players suffered psychologically because of the two consecutive defeats against FC Platinum and Triangle, so last week’s postponement of the games was a blessing in disguise for us in the sense that it gave us some time to recover psychologically from the defeats. If we had played last weekend, it was going to be difficult for us if I am to be honest,” he said.

“Those two defeats had put us under a lot of pressure, so the players were psychologically damaged and we needed time to recover.”

Without regulars, including skipper Patson Jaure and his defensive partner Frank Makarati, who were out for different reasons, Ndiraya was forced to make some changes at the back.

Stephen Appiah was rushed from an injury back into the starting line-up and partnered with Munya Mawadza, while Prince Edward High School student duo of Bill Antonio and Stephen Chatikobo, who recently finished writing their examinations, were also thrust back into the first 11.

As a result of the many changes in the team, Dynamos struggled for fluidity, but Ndiraya was happy that they managed to grind a result.

“Today, I didn’t mind about the overall performance, what was in my mind was the result. We had to manage the game and collect maximum points. What is important in football is to collect maximum points no matter how you play, what matters is the result. And a result is what we got today, so I’m happy and impressed with what the team did today,” the Dynamos coach said.

“We needed to recover and keep pace with the top teams and go into the (league) break within touching distance and that is exactly what we have done, so I am happy for the players. They have shown that they can recover from the situation that we were in.”

Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert Saruchera was disappointed that his team dominated the game, but conceded their second defeat in three matches.

“We should have done better in terms of creating chances. We had one or two chances, but we should improve in terms of finishing. The guys are doing well generally, so it is just a matter of time, otherwise we will start collecting maximum points soon,” he said.

Bullets, promoted this year, have managed just one point from a possible nine.

Saruchera was also not happy with the way his players defended the ball, which resulted in the early goal.

“It was the lack of concentration by the defenders. But football is all about mistakes and it was one of them. We can’t punish or crucify them because it happens,” he said.

Man of the match Jeansmith Mutudza fought a lone battle for Dynamos in the middle of the park, and came close twice to increasing his side’s lead in the first half.

His dipping shot from range was tipped on to the crossbar by an alert Tatenda Makoni in goals for Cranborne Bullets.

The former Herentals star managed to beat the impressive Makoni with another trademark long range shot, but the effort crashed against the upright.

Cranborne’s first chance fell to Moreblessing Mushangwe, who skied his first-time shot after getting picked by a Kudakwashe Chidzonza’s cross-field pass two minutes into the second half.

Mclint Namakhona then headed over from close range after Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula had made a mess of a cross into the box.

But it was Chatikobo who wasted the best chance of the match when he was set up by Eonde with a clever cut back, but the 17-year-old student rushed his shot from point blank which flew over.

Teams

Dynamos: T Mvula, S Appiah, A Mawadza, G Murwira, E Jalai, A Maliselo, S Nyahwa, S Chatikobo (A Manenji, 80’), J Mutudza, B Antonio (T Muringai, 90’), A Eonde (N Sianchali, 80’),

Cranborne Bullets: T Makoni, T Kachembere, M Mushangwe, D Mbewe, L Zvasiya, C Gonyora (K Chidhonza, 46’), W Kapinda, M Namakhona, M Mudzuka (T Chibunyu, 60’), T Meke, E Feremba (K Chiripawako, 60’)