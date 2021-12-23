Donkey rustlers wreak havoc in Nyamandlovu

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

VILLAGERS in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province, have raised concern over an increase in livestock theft, especially involving donkeys.

Several villagers said the livestock theft cases often increased during the farming and harvesting season when draught power was needed.

“They take our donkeys and sell them to other provinces where they then steal others from there and come back to sell them to us. Some keep our donkeys and use them until the farming season is over,” Lindelani Ndlovu said.

“I had bought 30 donkeys, but after losing 10 of them, I decided to sell them because I was making a loss. Even if you report the matter to police, they will not do anything because they are conniving with perpetrators.”

Another villager, Qhubekani Moyo alleged that the police were part of the livestock-rustling syndicate.

“Few weeks ago two police officers ran away from the station after villagers realised that they were part of a cattle-rustling syndicate,” Moyo said.

“Our concern is that all these things are happening under the nose of the police, but no action is being taken.”

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Assistant Sergeant Christopher Mahohoma could neither deny nor confirm the matter.

Early this month, police recovered 11 donkeys which were stolen, leading to the arrest of three suspects.