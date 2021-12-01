Dhlakama frets over exhaustion

BY FORTUNE MBELE

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Rodwell Dhlakama is concerned about fatigue among his players ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup final against FC Platinum on Sunday.

Over the last few weeks, the Mhondoro Ngezi-based side travelled to Bulawayo twice and Harare and will this week go to Zvishavane for the finals which will be played at Mandava Stadium.

They played Highlanders in a League match last Sunday before their trip to Harare where they played in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final against Cranborne Bullets.

Before they travel to Zvishavane on Sunday, which is a one-way distance of 285km, they have already clocked 1 596km in a space of two weeks.

They had travelled to Bulawayo for a league match against Bosso, which was postponed due to unavailability of referees. After the stalemate on Sunday, Dhlakama noted that fatigue was taking a toll on his players.

“There is a little bit of fatigue creeping in because of so much travel within a few weeks which is taking a toll on my players in terms of recuperation, regeneration and recovery. It’s so many games and too much travelling,” Dhlakama said.

Asked if he was content with the draw, the shrewd gaffer, who has turned Ngezi Platinum into a force to reckon with, quipped: “Like I alluded to it’s just fatigue creeping in, we went to play Cranborne away, we came here (BF) we didn’t play. We come again to play within two weeks and I think that is taking a toll on my players. Now we are going to Zvishavane, away again, and I think that is too much on the part of the players.”

Dhlakama said his intention was to beat Highlanders, but he was happy with the point away from home.

“I can’t say it was a good practice match (for the final). We needed a win to give us the morale going forward, but the point away from home is good. I think at this juncture we have played 11 games and nine have been away games. We did well away from home and I think that will give us character when we play other away games but when we go home it will be easy for us,” he said.

The former Chapungu coach, however, said he was ready for the final.

“We are in the cup final which is a plus for the fans, the management and for the players. We are motivated; we are going there to fight to get something from there,” Dhlakama said.