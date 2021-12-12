Curtains come down on film fest

BY TENDAI SAUTA

THE 21st edition of the Zimbabwe International Film Festival ended in style at Theatre in the Park with an award ceremony on Saturday.

At the closing ceremony best films were honoured in the Hi Five and Smart Phone film categories that included the Safirio Madzikatire awards conferred to lifelong achievers in the film industry.

Zimbabwe International Festival Trust director Nigel Munyati described the festival as a resounding success.

“It has been a wonderful festival after two years of absence due to economic challenges and the COVID19-induced lockdown restrictions. We are looking forward to success in the compilation of narratives from Zimbabwe,” he said.

The festival had a low turnout on the live shows.

The Telco Broadband Smartphone Short Film Competition winning productions were Musengabere by Robin Samaya which garnered 67 votes, second position Shundukurai by Jeritha Hlatywayo with 40 votes and Nyatsimba the Story of Zimbabwe that had 32 votes.

For the MMX-sponsored Hi-five Short Film Competion the ultimate winner was ad on Tsvakai by Midlands State University with 48 votes, on second position was Nhaka by Jonathan Samukange with three votes and on third position was Debt Clearance by special mention.

The recipient of the Safirio Madzikatire Award for the Best Film Artisans and Director for those who work behind the scenes went to veteran filmmaker and journalist, James Jemwa for camera, enterprenuer and filmmaker, Evelyn Gambe Pingirisai received the Make Up gong, freelance filmmaker was awarded to Gregory Shambare for Grip and Jack of Trades, Gaffer Extraordinare was Farai Chimombe and multi-award winning filmmaker and writer Rumbidzai Katedza for film director.

Telco business development director, Dumisani Nkala said: “It is encouraging to see young people creating content using the little available resources. I would like to encourage the corporate world to come in its full strength in support of the next festival.”

The festival included learning and entertainment where children learnt how to create drawings for animation courtesy of Victor Opeyekun, filmmaking by Rodney Masanga of Dream Box Company, storytelling by Ambuya Nyaradzo Charama and traditional dances from the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers Association.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe