COVID-19 wrecks havoc in PSL

BY HENRY MHARA

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed several matches which were scheduled for this weekend after some clubs returned positive COVID-19 cases amid growing fears that the league campaign, which is still in its infancy, could be suspended.

On Monday, the PSL directed clubs to test their players and officials for COVID-19 before they could start training the following day.

Clubs were expected to meet a 10am deadline on Tuesday to submit the results for the tests on all playing, technical and administrative staff.

It has emerged that a number of clubs had their members returning positive results for the virus, while some teams missed the deadline. This forced PSL to postpone five matches of round three fixtures which were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The Manica Diamonds v Highlanders, Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets, ZPC Kariba v Triangle United, Black Rhinos v Caps Unite matches have been postponed.

The match between Harare City and Yadah, which was set for the National Sports Stadium yesterday, has been moved to Sunday at the same venue.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said this particular fixture reschedule had nothing to do with COVID-19.

“The postponement of the other matches is due to COVID-19 related issues,” Bare said.

Only four matches will now be played over the weekend amid fears that there could be further disruptions in the league campaign due to the surge in positive cases.

COVID-19 new infections in the country have been rising steadily in the past few days, with over 5 000 positive cases recorded in the last two days to bring the total cases since the onset of the pandemic to over 141 601.

Premier league football only returned last month after a year’s absence due to coronavirus outbreak.

Only vaccinated fans were allowed to attend matches.

A Chibuku Super Cup tournament which started in May only concluded last weekend after it faced disruptions midway through due to the pandemic.

The tournament, eventually won by FC Platinum, was suspended in July for two months as the number of local cases swelled.

Rearranged Matchday 3 fixtures

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Tenax CS (Luveve)

Sunday: Harare City v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve)