Covid-19 restrictions: tourism industry bleeds

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE president of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) Wengayi Nhau has said COVID-19 regulations introduced recently both locally and internationally have a negative impact on tourism.

The sector has been experiencing a slow, but steady period of stability and growth after the past 20 months of COVID-19 related disruptions.

In a statement, Nhau said there is a need to work towards a resolution that protects travel and tourism operators.

“We recognise the enormous impact of these decisions on communities, businesses and families, especially at this time of year, which traditionally is a time of family engagement and utilisation of the services of the travel and tourism sector,” he said.

“We recognise, too, that stress caused to management and staff of the sector as yet another impediment hinders efforts to resume normal operations. The threat to livelihoods, business and jobs is real and serious, especially given the fragile state of the sector at present.”

He added: “It is clear that the local health situation has indeed been faced with an increase in numbers of infected people, but it is our belief that a way forward must be found that minimises the economic impact on our sector while at the same time works towards a stabilisation of the threat to public health.

“In this regard we are engaged in discussions with the authorities with a view to having our opinions and advice heard.There is much speculation and in certain areas a lack of clarity on new measures and it is our wish to have the situation fully analysed and made clear.