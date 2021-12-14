Cousin rapes minor

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-HARARE man was today arraigned before the courts on allegations of raping a minor.

The accused (name withheld to protect the minor) appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti to answer to the charges of raping a nine year old juvenile. He was remanded in custody until December 28.

The accused and the minor are cousins.

It is alleged that on December 12 around 10pm, the minor met the accused while on her way back from the toilet.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira narrated that the accused then grabbed the child by the hand and dragged her into his room where he forcibly removed her clothes and raped her after covering her mouth with his hands to stop her from screaming.

The accused then gave the child a $40 bribe, ordering her to keep quiet.

The case came to light when the mother of the minor interrogated the complainant, asking her where she was. This resulted in her disclosing the matter.

The minor was medically examined, and the medical affidavit will be made available in court.

Miti advised the accused to approach the High Court for bail application.