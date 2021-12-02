Cop in court over NewsDay journo assault

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE police officer, who allegedly assaulted NewsDay and Heart & Soul television journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been arrested and taken to court.

Mika Patsikadova (28) was granted free bail yesterday when he appeared before magistrate Nyasha Vitorini to answer to assault charges. He was remanded to December 18 for trial. He is based at Waterfalls Police Station.

Allegations are that on November 26 this year at around 2130hrs, Mhlanga, who was at Zindoga shopping centre, was attacked by unknown assailants. He approached Patsikadova, who was on duty at the shopping centre, for assistance.

Patsikadova, who was attending to another person, referred Mhlanga to other police officers who were at a distance.

The State alleges that the referral did not go down well with Mhlanga and a dispute ensued.

Patsikadova then allegedly punched Mhlanga once on the mouth.

Mhlanga was referred to hospital and a medical affidavit will be produced in court.

Patsikadova allegedly made a counter report to the police, alleging that Mhlanga had also assaulted him.

Mhlanga appeared at the same court and was granted free bail.

Bofu Zebediah appeared for the State.