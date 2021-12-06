Conw3ll drops debut mixtape

BY KUDZAI CHITSATSO

HARARE-BASED hip-hop artist Conwell Takudzwa “Conw3ll” Gonzo has dropped his debut hip-hop mixtape titled No Play produced by G Beats of G Beats Production.

The mixtape that carries eight tracks features local artistes including Conw3ll’s twin brother Crey G, Young Eli and Chainz.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the Budiriro-born artist said the mixtape’s title explained his attitude towards work.

“On the mixtape, people should watch out for tracks like The Conduction, 30 Bars featuring Chainz, 4leaf Clovers, HipHop is Here featuring young Eli and Adam and Eve featuring my twin brother Crey G,” he said.

“I think I will gain popularity with this mixtape as I showed extraordinary skill with words to deliver what is called illest Zim hip-hop verses on hardcore beats.”

Conw3ll said local artistes were constantly shifting to teen music which he said was weaker than mature music in terms of metaphors, bars, rhyme techniques and lyrical content.

“Although teen music is weaker than mature music it is trending these days more than mature music.

“I hope people will listen to my mixtape No Play as I try to reintroduce real hip-hop/rap and mature music to the streets,” he said.

On other tracks like The Conduction, Adam and Eve and Reveal, the artiste said he was trying to expose immense poverty in the ghetto that drives young women into prostitution in order to cater for their day-to-day life needs.

Through the mixtape, he addressed the struggles of poor people in the ghetto, who are hustlers and mostly obtain money through illegal means.