Congolese rhumba star General Defao dies at 62

Renowned Congolese singer and songwriter Lulendo Matumona, also known as General Defao, is dead.

Defao, 62, died yesterday, at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, Cameroon, where he was admitted.

The Sala Noki singer will be fondly remembered for his melodious voice and silky dance moves that lit up audiences.

Musicians Ferre Gola and Fally Ipupa were among the first ones to convey their condolences, describing his demise as a loss for Africa.

Born in Kinshasa on December 31, 1958, General Defao started singing in 1978 as part of Orchestre Suka Movema.

He also had brief stints with Fogo Stars and Somo West before joining Grand Zaiko Wawa and later becoming an integral part of Choc Stars.

It was during this period that Defao honed his singing and songwriting skills, working with household names at the time like Ben Nyamabo and Bozi Boziana.

Defao, in his quest to carve a niche for himself, quit Choc Stars towards the end of 1990 and formed Big Stars with Djo Poster.