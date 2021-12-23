Community health workers go for 8 months without COVID-19 incentives

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

BULAWAYO community health workers have gone for eight months without receiving COVID-19 allowances from the local authority.

They claimed that Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has not been releasing funds from the Health and Child Care ministry since March.

A community worker, who spoke to NewsDay, complained of poor working conditions, claiming that the council was also failing to provide personal protective (PPE).

BCC director of health services Edwin Sibanda said the funds were still stuck at the Health and Child Care ministry.

Sibanda promised to make a follow-up with the ministry.

“COVID-19 allowances are given out by the ministry. In a meeting that we had yesterday, we agreed that a follow up has to be made so that the recipients get the money,” Sibanda said.

Sibanda urged community health workers to lodge their complaints with community health nurses they report to so that they get PPE.