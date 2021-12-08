Citizens urged to reject PVO Amendment Bill

BY STAFF REPORTER

CIVIC society organisations (CSOs) have urged Zimbabweans to make written submissions to Parliament rejecting the proposed Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Amendment Bill.

The Bill is before Parliament.

The CSOs said the proposed law had serious implications that would affect the work of PVOs, trusts, associations, and all organisations providing charitable services, as well as everyone who benefits from them.

In an analysis of the proposed law yesterday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, the Legal Resources Foundation and Kubatana said the Bill sought to restrict the work of PVOs.

“The suggested amendments will restrict the work of all PVOs. The amendments will violate important human rights and affect communities that depend on the work of PVOs,” the civic groups said.

“The Bill seeks to legalise attacks on those who do not agree with the government or those who may be seen as opponents of the government. It limits the ability of citizens to access health, legal, humanitarian and other support that is offered by PVOs.”

The Bill has been red flagged for provisions that force PVOs to reveal to the minister funding that comes from outside Zimbabwe.

“The Bill makes it a punishable crime for designated organisations to receive such funds and contributions without registration.”

The Bill bans PVOs from working on issues involving politics, or to support or oppose a political party, or candidate in any election.

The Public Service and Social Welfare minister is also given powers to control operations of PVOs, including removing their leaders.

CSOs said if the Bill was allowed to pass into law, human rights abuses such as police brutality and political violence would increase without victims getting assistance.