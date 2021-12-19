Churchill pupil up for writing exam for friend

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 20-YEAR-OLD Form 6 pupil at Churchill Boys High School was arrested for writing the Ordinary Level Shona examination for a friend whom he charged US$3.

Leon Chimufombo on Saturday appeared before Harare magistrate Noticia Shenje and was charged with contravening the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Act and sitting, or attempting to present himself at an examination with the intention of impersonating another person.

He was jointly charged with Tanaka Mudorozi (18), who is the student that sought his services.

The duo was represented by Lucky Dube and was released on free bail to January 17.

The complainant, Zimsec, is represented by its security and loss control manager only identified as Nyabonde.

The State alleges that Mudozori gave his school uniform to Chimufombo so that he would be disguised as a Form 4 student and sit for the Zimsec Shona Paper 1, 2021 examination on his behalf.

The plot was exposed by an invigilator who noticed that Chimufombo was writing the exam for Mudzori since he knew the latter.

Chimufombo was arrested and he implicated Mudozori, who was also apprehended.