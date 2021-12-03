Chiyoko’s Vic Falls — Australia journey

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AUSTRALIA-BASED Zimbabwean teen model Britney-Yvette Chiyoko (19) believes models’ beauty should not only reflect in facial outlook, but in their brains too. A marketing management certificate holder and an allied health student, Chiyoko of Shangani origin was raised in the majestic City of Victoria Falls. At such a tender age, she is not just a model, but a pageant founder, Miss Leap Year as well as founder of the Beauty Galaxy organisation which deals with charity and arts promotion. Chiyoko is currently among the Miss Galaxy Australia finalists who are set to battle it out for the crown next year in April in Sydney, Australia. Should she claim the crown, she would have an opportunity to represent Australia at the Miss Galaxy International Pageant in the United States of America.

Brief introduction

“My name is Britney-Yvette Chiyoko, a 19-year-old professional model from CFM Agency. I was born on January 18, 2002 and raised in the majestic City of Victoria Falls.”

Description

“I am a very hard working, ambitious, bubbly and undoubtedly beautiful young lady who takes all negative energy around me to my own advantage.”

Educational background

“I was at Chinotimba Primary in the majestic town of Victoria Falls. I then moved to Kings Primary from Grade 5 to 7 where I passed with flying colours.

“For my high school, I attended Marist Brothers and Dete before going to Eastview High in Bulawayo for my Lower Sixth. I however, went there for just a term and started homeschooling.”

Qualifications

“I am currently a marketing management certificate holder under Unicaf University, looking forward to pursue accounting as I just don’t want to be a model, but a standard financial analyst as well.

“I put my heart into both my academics and modelling.”

Modeling journey

“In December 2019, I executed a plan to start my own pageant with the help of Perpetual Siwela. The vision was to host Miss Leap Year 2020 to 2024 and our arrangements went so well that I got so proud to be the lady I am becoming.

“On February 29, 2020 we crowned four models, Praise Banda as the Miss Leap year 2020 to 2024, Victoria Maphosa as Miss People’s Choice, Shanice Hadebe as Miss Leap Year’s second princess and Devine Hlatshwayo as the first princess.”

Vision

“My vision is to have a poverty-free society. It is unfair for someone to sleep on an empty stomach yet I sleep luxuriously with a bin full of leftovers outside the house when we can afford to feed, dress, educate and love the vulnerable.

“This is how I give back to the community. My wish is to work with big artistes like Ammara Brown and Jah Prayzah alongside several corporates.”

Miss Galaxy Australia finalist

“As a woman of colour, I take pride in this journey I have started. I am so excited and proud of my kickstart since I moved to Australia. Glory be to God and the faith I have in Him, also thanking my inner circles for pushing me out of my comfort zone.

“When I applied for the contest, it was trial and error after I came across the pageant advert when I was applying to agencies and to my surprise, I was short-listed till I became a national finalist.”

Charity work

“Apart from having a vision to open Beauty Galaxy for modelling, I have a big heart for charity.

“I call it a Beauty Against Poverty Movement where I reach out to the vulnerable people.

“Since last year, I have managed to donate to children’s homes, disabled, old people’s homes and also in the rural areas.”

Talents off the ramp

“I am a cricketer, an athlete and a poet.”

Relaxation

“I am a Liverpool football club fan. I am a foodie and I enjoy the presence of kids.”

Desire

“My goal i0s to earn respect from society and I can’t do that alone, but with my fellow models.”

Accomplishments

Miss Leap Year pageant founder,

Victoria Falls Artz Festival founder

Beauty Against Poverty Movement Visionary,

Brayzzafrica brand ambassador

Face of Africa Investors Hub

Featured in Tammy Moyo and Jah Prayzah’s video Kuteerera and was also in the Miss World’s Perfect Model Pageant model 2021 finalist.

Advice

“To up-and- coming models and other mates out there, if you want to make it in any career, you need to have faith and be positive always. You need not to be just a goal setter, but a getter as well.

“Family background will never determine your identity or your future, but the positive push in you will determine how far you can go to fulfil your dreams.”

“If one day you decide to be a model, remember that just like any occupation, you cannot be a doctor with no qualifications nor can you be called a model without qualifications.

“This is why people do not respect us in the modelling world because everyone has chosen to call themselves a model and once we fix that then the rest will be a walkover.

“To be a model it takes the inner you and how much you invest into it, not peer pressure.”