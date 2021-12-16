Chipawo revitalises children’s creativity

BY SHARON SIBINDI

CHILDREN’S Performing Arts Workshop (Chipawo) says it has lined up four plays which are celebratory initiatives scheduled for release this Christmas.

The plays We Miss Chipawo, Maimbodei, Peace and Peace Always and Wounds will be staged from tomorrow up to Wednesday (Unity Day) in Harare.

Chipawo director Chipo Basopo-Chindungwe told NewsDay Life & Style that the performance brings to the fore storytelling, which narrates the COVID-19-induced lockdowns and children’s experiences inside the house with deputy parents, their sisters.

“These performances go further to bring out the narratives around experiences of early marriages, the struggles of children and young people regarding drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and how COVID-19 worsened these circumstances among such groups of people,” she said.

“The shows are not to be missed as they grant children and young people time to be back on stage after long lockdowns and travel restrictions due to COVID-19.”

Basopo-Chindungwe said the shows had facilitated inclusive participation of children and young people.

She said the shows had roped in 39 children and young performers, adding that the African Culture Fund support was granted through the solidarity fund for artists and cultural organisations in Africa.

“The project was made possible by the funding of the African Culture Fund. One of the performances will be live at the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre on December 22 to allow attendance of parents and guardians,” she said.