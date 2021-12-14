China’s factory activity weighed down by coronavirus-induced weak demand, slips back into contraction

China’s factory activity fell back into contraction in November as subdued demand, shrinking employment and elevated prices weighed on manufacturers, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in November from 50,6 the month before versus analyst expectations of 50.5 in a Reuters poll. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The world’s second-largest economy, which staged an impressive rebound from last year’s pandemic slump, has lost momentum since the second half as it grapples with a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and Covid-19 outbreaks.