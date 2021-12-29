Chamisa activist tastes freedom after 9 months

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

THE High Court yesterday granted bail to MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruziviishe who was jailed early this year for staging an illegal demonstration last year.

Justice Webster Chinamhora granted Haruzivishe $10 000 bail.

He was found guilty in April and sentenced to 14 months in prison on charges of inciting violence, and resisting lawful arrest.

But rights groups said the real aim was to intimidate protesters and activists.

MDC Alliance provincial youth secretary Denford Ngadziore told NewsDay that Haruziviishe was never supposed be jailed in the first place.

“We are happy Makomborero is out, but he was not supposed to be arrested in the beginning. This was a staged move to silence the activists,” Ngadziore said in an interview.

Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe tweeted yesterday that they could not wait to welcome Haruziviishe.

The activist was represented by Lovemore Madhuku and Simon Chabuka.

The State said the youth activist blew a whistle to incite opposition protesters to pounce on police during a protest in February 2020.

His arrest, after months on the run, followed an accusation that he incited violence in a protest demanding government to provide more support to poor Zimbabweans.