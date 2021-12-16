Cash crunch bites Caps

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Caps United are in turmoil after players boycotted training the whole week in protest of outstanding salaries, leaving their match against Black Rhinos in danger of being canceled.

The players, who claim they are owed two months’ salaries, have not been training for the last two weeks and last only Covid-19 cases saved the club’s blushes.

Newsday Sport has been told that the club could use Covid-19 to try and get their match postponed, but the real issue is that the team has not been training and also plan to boycott the match.

The clash between the two Harare teams was canceled last week after seven players from Rhinos tested positive to Covid-19.

Reports even suggest the club was in danger of collapsing mainly due to finance problems.

“We have not been training for almost two weeks now. The club has no money. Players have not been paid their salaries for the last two months now and just imagine the year has come to an end. I don’t see the match against Rhinos being played unless the players are paid”, said one player.

Caps United who had a disastrous performance in the Chibuku Super Cup, bowing out in the group stages had a sluggish start to the league race, managing just two points out of a possible six following draws against ZPC Kariba and Harare City.

New coach Lloyd Chitembwe presided over the game against Harare City, having joined after the first match.

While Caps United are mired in financial problems it is in sharp contrast to their bitter rivals Dynamos and Highlanders who are now bankrolled by energy giant Sakunda Holding. The two clubs representatives are currently in Victoria Falls for a strategic retreat.

The two club’s players are some of the best paid in the country after the energy giant poured in US$5,3 million.