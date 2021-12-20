Byo man threatens to shoot rival suitor

BY NIZBERT MOYO

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 35-year-old man who threatened to shoot a rival suitor in a dispute over a woman.

Archford Zhanje also attempted to run over his rival during an incident which took place in the Central Business District on Wednesday.

The rival suitor, who was not named by the police, was saved by members of the public.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Zhanje for a case of pointing a firearm which occurred along Jason Moyo Street between Leopold Takawira Avenue and 8th Avenue,” Ncube said.

“On December 15 at 8pm, Zhanje called the complainant (name not supplied) to his car and asked him why he was communicating with his girlfriend.

“The complainant objected to the accusations.

“Zhanje raised his voice and tried to hit the complainant with open hands but the public intervened to stop the altercation.”

He said Zhanje went to his car and took a pistol and threatened to shoot the rival, but was restrained by members of the public.

He later attempted to run over the man before speeding off.

Zhanje was arrested at a hotel in Bulawayo and was found with a pellet gun.

“Investigations are in progress, police are urging members of the public to solve their problems amicably and never to make any threats worse still using anything purporting to be a firearm,’’ Ncube added.