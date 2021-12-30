Bulawayo city engineer dies

BY SILAS NKALA/ NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO City engineering director Simela Dube died yesterday and the cause of his death was not disclosed.

He was 56.

Dube’s death came shortly after the city lost another luminary — soccer administrator Ndumiso Gumede, who succumbed to kidney failure at Mpilo Hospital on Wednesday.

Mayor Solomon Mguni confirmed Dube’s death, describing it as a huge blow to the city’s turnaround strategy.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise the public, residents of Bulawayo stakeholders and fellow local authorities of the untimely death of our director of engineering services on the morning of Thursday, December 30 in Bulawayo,’’ Mguni said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said: “We are shocked after hearing about the sad news. I met him last week and we spoke. He was fit and strong. I never heard about anything wrong with his health.’’

Mourners are gathered at number 11 McCollough Road, Matsheumhlope in Bulawayo. Burial arrangements are yet to be advised.