FIFA tells SRC to overturn ZIFA suspension, threatens to ban Zim from international football

FIFA has told SRC to overturn a suspension on the ZIFA board after failing to find proof of the allegations against the administration.

The Felton Kamambo-led board was suspended on 16 November by the SRC on several charges, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

The FA then launched an appeal at FIFA, as it sought to nullify the ban.

The world football governing body has responded and revealed that it has found no proof in the allegations raised by the SRC.

FIFA also said it set up a virtual meeting with both parties to discuss the situation but SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa declined to participate.

The commission has now been given until 3 January to reverse the suspension, or the nation would face potential sanctions.

The SRC has also been instructed to dissolve the Restructuring Committee it appointed last week.- soccer24