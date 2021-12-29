Branding in the age of entrepreneurship, industrialisation

By Farai Chigora

THE curtains of a daunting year 2021 have slowly, but surely touched the grounds. That 2021 was a hard year for Zimbabwe and the broader global community is an understatement.

Survival of the fittest became the norm throughout the year. The hard facts are literally in front of us for all of us to see across our enterprising sectors of our economy.

Of the 12 months of the year, possibly we had half of them under lockdown and the usual uncertainty brought forth by Executive orders in the form of statutory instruments, which by now have reached 300.

Simply put, every day we had a statutory instrument, breaking and turning predictability into a tailspin.

With some self-made practices and borrowed entrepreneurial concepts which seem to be for any planet except earth.

Thanks to our home-grown specialised branding in the age of entrepreneurship which has informed and transformed the business landscape, especially with a mind-set that gears for and yearn to be on the forefront in achieving vision 2030 and beyond for our great nation.

As we gaze into 2022, we do so knowing that it can only be further complex and pray that our local brands will manage to navigate the treacherous waters.

One key area that requires marketers and brand managers for the SMEs to master is the concept of brand ambassadors and how their advocacy roles cost-effectively buoy our competitiveness.

A point of loyalty is an invitation to real business sustainability (we need to go beyond). That one which goes beyond repeat purchasing as alluded to in the previous edition.

We need self-driven and literally talking relationships for continued engagement and scaling up into the zone of sustainable and above industry profits.

Having our key brand stakeholders thinking beyond instructions (for content and ingredients), promotions (that are routine) and other luring talks and makes (which become monotonous as overemphasised repeatedly), towards building an experience through such associations driven by the brand ambassadors.

At this point we should engage in the brand advocacy and ambassador’s concept in-depth. Those who think and talk like us, for us and more in our absence.

When they are loyal and we now have them in our business they are at home (both clients and partners). We can now have lunch and dine together.

In our lifetime such a scenario has created endless lineages and family trees that we refer to and most of the times emulate for continued generations.

Brands should do the same rather than be a once-off and done concept of marketing by our SMEs.

When advocacy and ambassadorship is considered, the brand should perpetuate a lifetime successive return that propagates into fellowships and followership which talk the same as the originator and in the current needs of the time.

Coca-Cola is that brand which is still talking the same and even more than in its inception (it created its advocates and ambassadors through excellence). Like Always Coca-Cola making it a driver and quencher in every happy moment from sports to lifetime events.

In real sense, it is about the brand craftsmanship that is infused with creativeness for longevity that has made such brands last the stretch and stand a lifetime of serenity (rather than an outcome of serendipity).

Brands should physique that triumph and be extended to similar or different products/services as an extension, rather than dying with the originator.

Those that have made it have gone far into brand inheritance where the founder has gone but they are still making a positive noise (even aggressively creating their own future markets).

Their lives have remained in those talking and lasting brands. We talk of the McDonalds, Ford, KFC and many more that have lived more than the human mind behind the craftsmanship.

If we treat our brands the same in this age and take them not only for oiling but sustaining existence, our SMEs will win the show.

They should not only escalate in the current markets but create new ones, and dominate future markets as well forecasted in the present. This being said and done, how do we fix our fractures in this regard?

Entrepreneurship in this perspective of construct should respect that “no man is an island”. We need to start with such a mind-set as we do business now (and move to all those who matter most).

Brands in their competitiveness are also meant to fellowship with others as a first stance of existence in the global market space. You cannot be rated as the best when there is no competition.

Denial and fear of competition should not be part of entrepreneurship in the brand craftsmanship and positioning. We should be happy about this and even create our own edge for lasting positioning.

Yet at the same time those who have chosen and walked with us as customers and partners should feel that dominance when they chose us compared to the rest. That pride of moving with the winners inspires closeness and transformative engagements with enjoyments.

This will lure them with confidence into our brand selling journey as advocates and ambassadors. They will go beyond the dictionary and marketing literature to be part of our brand strategy (more fortunes as returns here).

We have come to this end which is a start of all the aforementioned in the relay that we have been engaged into. Where are we then?

Let’s take a closer look at these fundamental nodes within our existing broken chains. That is brand advocacy and ambassadorship. These two variants seem to be taken as mere words for concluding any brand storytelling rather than a practice.

Unfortunately, our SMEs have adopted the same downplaying viewpoint.

Our customers and partners will always stand for us in the market and other spaces where we are not physically present. They carry our burden as if it’s theirs. They will become brand soul mates.

They defend our muddled image as created by those brand terrorists in our operating ecology. How good will it be if our enterprise is in such a state and defence?

There is a need to relook at these issues and put in place systems and structures that encourage our customers to be our brand advocates and ambassadors (not merely for database ranking and instant benefits).

It is high time we engage with our customers and partners by going to an extent of providing toolkits and any other brand supporters so that they represent our vision as they move around in all platforms.

This cuts across all sectors of the global economy. We need to invest in these relationships where we have time to share our experiences with customers and partners.

Sharing brand strategies in various ways, even simple workshops and focus groups. These do not expose our strategy for competitiveness but encourage us to share the brand vision and practice.

That is walking the talk with those who matter most in our brand life. Of course charity begins at home, such that our localised business environment should have a common share of brand advocacy and ambassadorship.

We should remove all existing silos due to functional structures and organisational seniority syndrome.

Every member of the organisation is an advocacy or ambassador and should be given that space to practise and express. This is not a role for the marketing department only or those in sales.

In branding we are all representatives and custodians of what matters most.

It is that time to reconfigure and come up with processes that consider such an installation where a full force is exerted on what makes the brand talk to the global village. This is by considering;

Brand vision openness

In these times when all is clear and our operations are configured as open for business, let’s think beyond the boardroom as we construct our brand vision. It should not be nipped in the bud as a secret recipe, rather should be open to share with our key stakeholders (mainly employees, customers and partners).

In this way, we give them a voice to share the same in our absence rather than being sacred.

Brand shout capitalisation

More should be allocated in improving brands’ shout. Toolkits are not enough but a composite of human and non-human mechanisms in a systemised approach will help.

When these tools are available it makes it easy for those who stand for us to do so without being short-changed.

Brand trust

Though not measurable but doable, we should trust those we deal with in our branding. These are the custodians of our name, symbol, colours and brand ownership.

They should feel excited to showcase rather than moving by the book. It gives them a sense of ownership and their own creativity and innovation in selling and showcasing.