Boost for Warriors as Dube back in good health

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS and Tanzanian side Azam FC striker Prince Dube is in good health after a long lay-off due to injury and could be available for selection for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals next month.

The Afcon finals are being staged in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Azam confirmed on their website that the former Highlanders’ gunman is now fit.

He missed the last six Warriors matches in Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“Azam FC’s dangerous striker, Prince Dube, is on his way back to the pitch after recovering from a hamstring injury. Dube, who suffered excruciating pain in his lower abdomen as he tried to run, underwent minor surgery at Life Pentotti Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, in September this year. The striker, Prince Dube, returns with a smile after starting a programme to return to the pitch,” Azam said.

The club said Dube had been on a special programme and would soon be back in action.

“The good news is that the striker will soon return to the pitch for a competitive match after completing a light training programme for a month now. The international star from Zimbabwe will start with a fitness programme that will go hand-in-hand with his teammates’ practice before appearing on the pitch anytime in December,” Azam added.

He last played a competitive match in May when Azam overcame Rhino Rangers 3-1 at home and was forced out eight minutes into the game following the injury.

Dube was instrumental in the Warriors Afcon campaign after he rose from the bench and scored a last-minute equaliser for the senior national team to settle for a 2-2 draw against African giants Algeria at the National Sports Stadium in November last year.

The lanky forward joined Azam in August last year on a two-year contract and he narrowly missed winning the Golden Boot award in his first season.

His career has, however, been marred by injury.

Clubs in Europe and North Africa are said to have shown interest in the Zimbabwe international.