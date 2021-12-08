Billiat denied special Chiefs milestone by Covid crisis

Khama Billiat has been denied a special milestone at Kaizer Chiefs amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis that has rocked the club.

Chiefs made headlines last week when the club announced that it would not be able to honour its scheduled DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City after 31 members of the playing and coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The match was subsequently abandoned – with the PSL yet to make a proclamation on the outcome of the encounter – but things have gone from bad to worse for the Amakhosi, who announced five more positive results on Tuesday.

As a result, Chiefs have once again indicated that the club will not be in a position to honour its upcoming league fixtures, including the clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows which is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The latest developments will have come as a blow for in-form Chiefs star Khama Billiat in particular, as the timing of the crisis has temporarily denied him the opportunity of achieving a special milestone with the club.

Billiat has currently made 98 appearances in the famous gold and black strip and would in all likelihood have brought up his century of games if the fixtures against Cape Town City and Arrows had gone ahead as planned.

The former Zimbabwe international has been in imperious form for Chiefs this season, in particular, and has already scored five goals in 13 appearances for the campaign, including a brace in last month’s Soweto derby win over Swallows FC.

Billiat’s record by competition for Kaizer Chiefs:

DStv Premiership: 72 appearances / 13 goals / 18 assists

CAF Champions League: 6 appearances / 1 goal / 0 assists

CAF Confederation Cup: 3 appearances / 2 goals / 0 assists

Nedbank Cup: 6 appearances / 2 goals / 2 assists

Telkom Knockout: 4 appearances / 0 goals / 1 assist

MTN 8: 7 appearances / 3 goals / 3 assists

TOTAL: 98 appearances / 21 goals / 22 assists. – Kickoff