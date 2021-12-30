BCC engineering services director Simela Dube dies

HomeBreaking newsBCC engineering services director Simela Dube dies
BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) director of engineering services Simela Dube has died.

He was 56.

Dube died Thursday morning according to Mayor Solomon Mguni.

“The city of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public, residents of Bulawayo, stakeholders and fellow local authorities of the untimely death of our director of Engineering services on the morning of Thursday, December 30 in Bulawayo,” he said.

“The city of Bulawayo joins the Dube family and the entire Bulawayo community in mourning the sad loss of Engineer Simela Dube. Further details will be announced in due course.”

More to follow….

