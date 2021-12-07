Artists rally behind ED’s call for NACZ to upscale its act

BY SHARON SIBINDI

SOME creatives have lauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa for challenging the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) to implement robust programmes and activities for talent identification to enable young stars to fulfil their aspirations.

Mnangagwa made the remarks while officiating at the launch of Varsity Film Expo at National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo on Monday.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe must implement robust programmes and activities for talent identification so that aspiration of young boys and girls are realised.

“Under my administration, our young people, boys and girls must have fulfilling lives whatever their chosen fields or interests and regardless of where they live,” he said.

“As President, I stand ready to support their ideas, innovations, talents and skills. Everyone has a role to play in building our great country.”

Artists told NewsDay Life & Style that the arts motherbody had fallen out of favour with creatives due to its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young Women for Economic Development in Bulawayo chairperson and award-winning singer Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi said: “Our biggest challenge so far has been that of too many meetings and many documents being crafted that have great ideas for the support, development and sustenance of the creative and cultural industries, but all these usually end on paper or benefit a few individuals.”

She added: “Nothing concrete cascades to the artists on the ground and we need to change that.

“I am happy that the President stepped in and that government through the Finance ministry is pledging to pour resources into the arts.

“Those are the positive moves we need going into 2022 especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled a lot of us.”

Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts director Nkululeko Innocent Dube said the involvement of the arts council in programmes and activities for talent identification would ensure that their work is amplified.

“It is a welcome challenge as there are already many programmes identifying creative talents in the country run by individuals and solo organisations,” he said.

Creative entrepreneur Patience Phiri said it was not only up to the NACZ, but everyone needed to come to the “party” and play a role.

“It is a great thing and we acknowledge this. I think he (Mnangagwa) is the first President who has made countless visits, speeches … directed his attention towards the arts industry. We have not had that as an arts industry in a long time,” she said.

“So, when he does that, it means that he forces other people in key positions to also look in the direction of the arts world, creative world.

“We need also to remember that the creative industry is a multi-million-dollar business.”

“Other organs need to come to the party … that is why it’s always important that we have a ministry that concentrates on the creative industry particularly not to be lumped with everything else. There is a lot of work that needs to be done.

“It is important for us to come together and say this is what we want to do and this is how we want to showcase it and have a body in the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, that is willing to work, that is up to date, that understands what the mandate is and has moved with the times and have a ministry that formulates a budget that considers us.”

“So, for all the young boys and girls for them to end up on Netflix, ShowMax, for them to go to Hollywood or to have our own Zollywood, they are many parts that need to work together.

“I think it’s a great thing that the President continues to shine light on the creative industry, now everyone else needs to come to the party.”