Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce after 10-year separation

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced a decade after separating.

Court documents show a settlement was reached on Tuesday between the former California governor and the NBC journalist.

Financial terms have not been made public.

After a 35-year marriage and four children together, Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.

The revelation triggered a media frenzy, but the pair were keen to settle their divorce in private.