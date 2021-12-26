Armed robbers strike at Christmas

BY MOSES MATENGA/REX MPHISA

ZIMBABWE recorded a spate of armed robberies over the past two days, depsite President Emmerson Mnangagwa threatening a “shoot to kill” policy.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed a case of armed robbery where one person was shot dead while another was seriously injured in Hatfield on Christmas eve.

“The victim was responding to a call for help by his sister who had been attacked by two unknown suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with an AK47 rifle at their gate,” Nyathi said.

“The suspects stole a white Mercedes Kompressor C200 registration number AEW7940, two iPhone cellphones and an unascertained amount of cash. Police recovered 16 spent cartridges, one live round for a suspected AK47 rifle and 2×7,65mm spent cartridges on the scene.”

He said police were also investigating an armed robbery which occurred at a service station in Karoi where four unidentified men attacked the manager, his family, family, security guard and stole US$51 500 and a VW Golf vehicle.

Another robbery occurred in Chegutu where armed robbers attacked a Mukuru money transfer agent at a supermarket in the Mashonaland West town.

The suspects reportedly used a hammer to destroy the booth and steal US$17 609 and R 3500.

Police said a Mercedes Benz vehicle, registration number AFA5892, which was used by the suspects as a getaway car, was recovered along Chegutu-Mhondoro Road.

The vehicle, police said, had been stolen in another robbery on Christmas eve.

Meanwhile, police said they were investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Wanganui shopping centre in Kadoma on Christmas day where four people were killed.

Three others were seriously injured in the shooting which occurred after a misunderstanding.

“It is alleged that an unidentified suspect from Caviga Farm, Kwekwe, who was drinking beer at the shopping centre, was involved in a brawl with one of the victims before a mob joined in and pursued the suspect. The suspect fired shots in the air and eventually shot seven people,” police said.

In an unrelated matter, four villagers were stabbed and a dozen others were left nursing injuries in a violent fight on Christmas Day at Lukange in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South on Christmas Day.

It was not clear what provoked the violence which was stopped by police.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena was not reachable for comment.

Sources at Beitbridge Hospital said 14 people were treated of injuries sustained during the fight.

Lucky Ndou and Maria Ndou, who are not related, were still admitted to the hospital nursing stab wounds as of yesterday.

“I don’t know the suspect, but I know he randomly stabbed me and many other people,” Lucky said.

Maria, who was stabbed on the breast was incoherent in an interview.