‘All set for Musarurwa memorial ’

FAMILY and friends of the late Afro-jazz musician Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa will today and Saturday be gathered in his rural Zvimba home for the memorial and tombstone unveiling ceremony.

Musarurwa succumbed to lung cancer in February at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. He was 32.

A grandson of the late August Musarurwa famed for the internationally-acclaimed song Skokiaan, Prince became a household name in 2013 after he released the single Runonzi Rudo on which he featured his niece Pamhidzayi Tracy “Pah Chihera” Mbirimi.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, yesterday, Pah Chihera said all was set for the memorial and tombstone unveiling.

“Will be having Sekuru Prince’s memorial as well as the tombstone unveiling tomorrow (today) and Saturday in Zvimba. “We are welcoming all his fans and friends who want to be part of the ceremony. Transport to and from is available. Those interested can get in touch for logistics,” she said.

“Sekuru Prince was my mentor and my best friend as I launched my career as his backing vocalist, then we decided to record the album Runonzi Rudo in 2013, our last song together was Nyamatsatse. May he continue to sleep well,” she said.

A product of the Zimbabwe College of Music, a few months before his death, Prince had embarked on an ambitious project of re-doing his grandfather’s track Skokiaan with a team of European and American artistes.

In partnership with his European and American friends in showbiz, Prince was about to release an album titled Nyamatsatse which Pah Chihera confirmed will be released posthumously.

“Sekuru wanted to release his album Nyamatsatse, of which he failed because he was sick. Fortunately, apart from Nyamatsatse and Dombo Rekarekare songs, we still have four more tracks which will be released before year end,” she said.

“We are also going to release those tracks Zvakanaka, Mudzimu Dzoka, What he shared and Hwahwa Ndichahurega he recorded with his friends in the United States of America.

We are also going to release his tribute video before the end of this year.”