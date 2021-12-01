Adopt a no to GBV culture: Musasiwa

BY TENDAI SAUTA

THE Lively Entertainment Thrust in Talent Harnessing and Empowerment of Minors (LET THEM) festival founder and executive director Chido Chemoyo Musasiwa says communities should adopt a no to gender-based violence (GBV) culture.

Musasiwa told NewsDay Life & Style that as a victim of GBV, she was inspired to fight the malevolent.

“The five-month long LET THEM festival programme is ending on a high note this month and our theme is about gender-based violence. This is a topic close to my heart as I am a survivor of GBV and I believe it’s something we need to talk more about and prevent,” she said.

“Too much happens behind the scenes and at times people are too shy to talk about their experiences past and present. If we share more and become open about what is happening, then you may get some help.”

Musasiwa said eight great acts under the topic GBV would be staged by children aged between five and 19 this month as the festival comes to an end.

“The highlights of the ongoing Activism Against GBV includes singer KG Phenomenal song Break the Silence. This is the voice of a child within the community where GBV towards mothers is prominent,” she said.

“In this song, he (the child) is talking about a patriarchal system where attributes pertaining to women are undervalued whereas attributes pertaining to men are privileged. For example, men are believed to be in control and they are the ones that make all the rules while women stay at home, taking care of the children.

“In this song, women are the main victims and children get to witness the violence which may have a negative impact on them.”

Musasiwa said Delma Edwards, an activist who is trying to spread awareness about GBV and gender equality through music, would also perform the song titled Halt the Fight at the festival.

“She is communicating more openly not just among women only, but between men and women as women are also abusing men these days. There is a power struggle that seems to be never ending and it starts with a conversation,” she said.

“It also starts with being honest about our emotions and how best we work our way forward no matter what we are going through. She is simply trying to stop physical fights between men and women.”

Musasiwa said other performers at the festival included Faith Mafundirwa and Valeenx.

She said the festival has previously provided edutainment during the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and continues to mould a powerful youth for future generations through engaging and skills equipping forums.