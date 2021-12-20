Actress launches men’s talk show

BY KUDZAI CHITSATSO

CHITUNGWIZA- BASED actress Cleopatra Mashingaidze will tomorrow virtually launch a new television talk show titled What a Man Wants on Facebook supported by 808 Afrika.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style Mashingaidze said she was inspired to start the show after noticing how marriages were breaking down.

“I am launching my show titled What a Man Wants on Wednesday (tomorrow) having noticed that relationships and marriages are breaking down everyday, too many divorce cases in courts just because people really don’t know what their partner wants,” she said.

Mashingaidze said she was launching the show with two men who will join her for an open discussion about what they want.

“Most of the time people are just discussing women even the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) was all about women even though they were trying to include men a little bit, it was most probably for women,” she said.

“I am trying to cater for men in my show as we hear their side of the story and what they really want, also to know what they think is causing GBV.

Is it women that are pushing them to do that and all issues about what is causing divorces and women get to know those issues from a men’s point of view.”

Mashingaidze said the show would also look at issues of boy child labour and abuse.

“Men are shy to talk about them being abused, but they are abused physically, emotionally and mentally and the system does not take them seriously because its focus is mostly on the girl child,” she said.

“Through the show, I think I am going to give men a platform to talk about how they are being abused in their marriages.”

She said during the Christmas festive season she would focus on topics such as why men have side chicks, why do they go out with mistresses, especially this festive season rather than stay home or go out with wives and family, and what they were missing in their relationships.