Actors extends begging bowl to bring drama to life

BY KUDZAI CHITSATSO

MABVUKU-BASED actor Ali Chida is extending a begging bowl to well-wishers as financial limitations have delayed the premiere of his drama titled Mhosva Ndeyani.

Chida told NewsDay Life &Style that if completed, the drama would be screened on national broadcaster ZBC TV.

“We have been trying to finish our project (Mhosva Ndeyani), but in this COVID-19 environment, we are faced with financial problems so we are looking for sponsors. We are in need of transport to our shooting scenes, cameras and food,” he said.

“We had hoped that by now we could have found sponsors to help us finish the project, but things have not been moving according to our expectations.”

Chida said the drama’s synopsis revolves around a boy called Shingai who falls in love with a girl called Nakai. Unfortunately, Nakai was so badly beaten that she could not speak and suffered a neck injury.

Shingai is framed by his friend who had borrowed his shoes and placed them at the crime scene and all hell broke loose.

Chida believes acting is in his blood veins.

“I started acting in 1994 when I was in Grade Six. That same year l did an advert with Chibataura and from there I never stopped,” he said.

“I am writing other scripts with different themes such as drug abuse by youths, gender-based violence and child abuse. I hope I will find sponsors to promote these plays too.”