ZimStats conducts pilot census

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) has announced plans to conduct a pilot census starting today and ending on November 28.

The selected areas include Mutare urban, Makoni, Bindura urban, Guruve, Ruwa, Mutoko, Norton, Hurungwe, Hwange, Binga, Beitbridge urban, Gwanda rural, Gweru urban, Chirumhanzu, Masvingo urban, Chiredzi rural, Hopley (ward 1, Harare), Borrowdale (ward 18, Harare), Woodmill (ward 3, Bulawayo) and New Magwegwe (ward 18, Bulawayo).

ZimStats spokesperson Mercy Chidemo said the pilot census was in preparation for the 2022 population and housing census.

“The pilot census will test the census questionnaires, data collection methods (computer-assisted personal interviewing), training programmes for field staff, instruction manuals, field logistics, data processing, analysis and tabulation,” she said.

“The pilot census is going to be conducted under the provisions of the Statistics Act and information is strictly confidential, and will be used for statistical purposes

only.”

The last census was conducted in 2012. Censuses are carried out every 10 years.

“All our field personnel will be carrying official identification letters and personal protective equipment in line with the COVID-19 protocols,” Chidemo said.

“Participants in the pilot census will lead to effective planning and contribute towards the delivery of a population count that is accurate and credible.”

Zimbabwe has an estimated population of just over 15 million people, according to the Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.