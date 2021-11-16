Zimbabwe to co-host 2027 Cricket World Cup

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Zimbabwe is set to co-host the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2027 along with South Africa and Namibia.

The decision to award the hosting rights to the three countries was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

The ICC confirmed the host nations of the eight men’s white-ball tournaments to take place from 2024 to 2031.

Zimbabwe successfully co-hosted the global showcase in 2003 with South Africa and Kenya.

Recently the country has successfully hosted the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, having already been given the rights to stage the same qualifiers for the next edition next year.

Hosts Date Tournament

West Indies & USA June 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan February 2025 Champions Trophy

India & Sri Lanka February 2026 T20 World Cup

South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia October/November 2027 ODI World Cup

Australia & New Zealand October 2028 T20 World Cup

India October 2029 Champions Trophy

England, Ireland & Scotland June 2030 T20 World Cup

India & Bangladesh October/November 2031 ODI World Cup