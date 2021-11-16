Zimbabwe to co-host 2027 Cricket World Cup

HomeSportZimbabwe to co-host 2027 Cricket World Cup
BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Zimbabwe is set to co-host the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2027 along with South Africa and Namibia.

The decision to award the hosting rights to the three countries was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

The ICC confirmed the host nations of the eight men’s white-ball tournaments to take place from 2024 to 2031.

Zimbabwe successfully co-hosted the global showcase in 2003 with South Africa and Kenya.

Recently the country has successfully hosted the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, having already been given the rights to stage the same qualifiers for the next edition next year.

Hosts                                                   Date                                       Tournament

West Indies & USA                              June 2024                                 T20 World Cup

Pakistan                                           February 2025                            Champions Trophy

India & Sri Lanka                               February 2026                             T20 World Cup

South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia      October/November 2027             ODI World Cup

Australia & New Zealand                     October 2028                                T20 World Cup

India                                                 October 2029                             Champions Trophy

England, Ireland & Scotland                   June 2030                                   T20 World Cup

India & Bangladesh                            October/November 2031                   ODI World Cup

