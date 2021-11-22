ZIFA Suspension: Zifa waits on Fifa

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZIFA executive committee members are hoping to get a respite from Fifa following their suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), arguing that their dismissal is illegal.

In correspondence by their lawyer Chenaimoyo Gumiro, Zifa told its affiliates to disregard the SRC action.

In the letter, the Zifa lawyer attacked some journalists who he accused of “peddling falsehoods”.

Reads Gumiro’s letter: “The SRC board called for a meeting between the Zifa board and the SRC board on November 16, 2021. At the meeting, the SRC chairman (Gerald Mlotshwa) announced the suspension of the entire Zifa executive committee with immediate effect. As such, the scheduled meeting could not take place. Subsequently, the SRC served Zifa with the suspension letter, which indicated that the executive committee was suspended for conducting itself in a manner contrary to national interest for failure to detail all funds it received from government and from the public from the period December 16-20, 2018, detail all funds disbursed to board members and purpose of disbursement during the same period, provide information regarding the source of income for the charter plane to Cairo (Egypt) and provide information regarding the cost of the charter plane and total costs of accommodation paid by Zifa for the Afcon 2018 tournament.”

He added: “We are of the firm belief that the action by the SRC is unlawful as due process was not followed and that it constitutes external interference in the administration of Zifa. As such, the executive committee has since advised Fifa of the development and is now awaiting a directive from the international governing body. We, therefore, urge all members and councillors to remain vigilant as we sail through these turbulent times.”

Without going into detail, Gumiro declared war on journalists he claims have been peddling falsehoods over the suspension of the Zifa board.

“We further wish to advise that we have noted with concern various media statements peddling falsehoods about situation prevailing. Most of those falsehoods are emanating from well-known journalists previously found guilty of match-fixing and unscrupulous betting activities. We shall attend to these falsehoods and deal with the bearer of such with the contempt they deserve. We thank you for your unwavering support. We shall advise you as and when we receive directives from Fifa,” he said.

The Warriors’ participation in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon hangs in the balance following the suspension of the Zifa board by the SRC, which may be viewed as interference by Fifa and attract a ban.

However some football pundits in the country have argued that the SRC is putting the house in order.

Fifa is yet to issue a statement

