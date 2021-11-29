ZIDA CEO Douglas Munatsi dies in house fire

By Online Reporter

Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) chief executive Douglas Munatsi has died.

Munatsi died early Monday morning after his Northfields flat caught fire.

Northfields luxury apartments are located at corner Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue in Harare and where Munatsi was staying on the 9th floor.

According to a statement by the Northfields Onwners Association, there was no electricity due to a cable fault.

Northfields Onwners Association said Munatsi’s neighbour in C10 heard noises at around 02.50AM and went to his balcony to investigate. The neighbour is said to have been told by Munatsi to call fire brigade since there was a fire in his apartment.

“There was no electricity at the time due to a cable fault. The occupant in C10 heard commotion and noise, and went to his balcony to investigate further. There, he heard from the occupant of C9 that there was a fire and he asked to call the fire brigade.”

“At 02.59, the fire brigade was called, and they arrived at 03.11. They fought the blaze for 2 hrs, and despite their efforts, they were unable to save the occupant of C9, who is believed to be Mr Douglas Munatsi,” the statement read.