ZBC technician in dock over T Freddy saga

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A TECHNICIAN with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Maushe Mutetepi, on Friday appeared before a Harare magistrate for demanding US$20 000 from popular Harare pastor Tapiwa Freddy in a case of extortion.

Mutetepi (36) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him to January 7 next year on $5 000 bail.

Mutetepi is jointly charged with the victim (name withheld) who has already appeared in court on a similar charge, but is accusing Freddy of rape.

He allegedly purported to be the victim’s brother and threatened to expose their affair unless Freddy paid US$20 000.

Freddy, however, reported the extortion to the police, leading to the arrest of the victim and Mutetepi.