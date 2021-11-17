Zanu PF’s Gomwe in court for assault

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

ZANU PF’S deputy provincial chairperson for Harare Godwin Gomwe yesterday appeared in court facing a charge of assault.

He is alleged to have assaulted a man for not taking off his cap while talking to him.

Gomwe, who is jointly charged with Shelter Gomwe, Collins Gwatidzo and Fungai Rusinamhodzi, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko.

The quartet was remanded on $1 000 bail each to December 9 for trial.

The complainant is Gibson Labani.

Allegations are that on November 9, Labani and Gomwe had a misunderstanding over a cottage built by the former.

Gomwe assaulted Labani for not removing his cap while addressing him.

It is alleged that Gwatidzo joined in the assault, accusing Labani of disrespect.

The State alleged that Gomwe and his co-accused also assaulted Emilia Mashavave, accusing her of recording their conversations with her cellphone.

Mashavave lost her cellphone valued at US$45.

The complainants reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of Gomwe and his accomplices.