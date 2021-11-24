‘Yesterday’s price is not today’s price’ — Black Coffee humbled by Grammy nomination

HomeLife & Style‘Yesterday’s price is not today’s price’ — Black Coffee humbled by Grammy...
SA DJ Black Coffee is over the moon about his Grammy nomination, admitting the nod left him speechless.

The star is nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest album titled Subconsciously. He will go up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award.

Black Coffee has been touring the world for several years, winning awards and acclaim across the planet, including several SA Music Awards, five international DJ Awards and a BET Award.

Taking to social media, Black Coffee said the nomination left him with “no words”.

He used the nomination as a teaching moment, encouraging his followers never to give up and assuring them their value would one day be seen.

Social media was filled with congratulations for Black Coffee, with many predicting a win for the grootman.

