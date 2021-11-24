Witnesses distribute ‘A better world is near’ magazine

by staff reporter

SINCE the start of November Jehovah’s Witnesses have been on a special campaign, sharing in a worldwide campaign to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine titled A better world is near.

Zimbabwe is one of the country around the globe that is receiving a powerful message of hope as the campaign focuses attention on the Bible’s hope for better world.

“This magazine has a positive message of hope from the Bible to those who love everlasting life. Please visit our website at jw.org or contact us at 0773 303 956/0772 125 952 for further details on this special campaign and if you are interested in a free Bible study course,” the spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, John Hunguka said.

“More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine have been distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages. We are glad to have this magazine in local languages in Zimbabwe for the benefit of all those interested.”

He said the magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question: Is this world going to end? The Bible’s comforting answer may surprise many readers.

“While some religions have predicted an ‘end of the world’, the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message that the earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine explains that the Bible promises an end to injustice by quoting from the book of Psalms where it states that eventually wicked people will no longer plague the earth,” Hunguka said.

The magazine was being offered free, he added.