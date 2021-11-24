Warriors defender suffers injury

Kevin Mapasure

Warriors defender Brendon Galloway could miss the African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon this January after he suffered a knee injury in Plymouth Argyle’s 3-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

The right back dislocated his right knee-cap and was carried off the pitch before the half time break.

His manager manager Ryan Lowe was, however, sounded optimistic in his post match comments,” I’m gutted for him, but he’ll be looked after,” Lowe told BBC Sport.

“I’m told if you dislocate your knee cap it just goes back in and there’s a bit of swelling around it, so we’ll have to wait and see what the scans say.

“But I’m just pleased that it’s not an MCL or ACL or cruciate (ligaments) or anything like that. It’s the opposite knee anyway

“When I went in I saw one scar down the front of one knee, which was the right knee, and I looked at the left one and there’s no scars on that so that’s pleasing for him.

“Hopefully he’s alright, we’ll get the scans and the X-rays in and we’ll take it from there.”

The Warriors technical team will be monitoring the situation with keen interest with the training camp scheduled to start towards the end of December.

Over the last six months the Warriors have suffered one injury misfortune after another.