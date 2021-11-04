Visual artist urges versatility for growth

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

VISUAL artist Herbert Samoyo says he has become an inspiration to many through his drawings and paintings which relate to people of different interests and beliefs.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Samoyo said it was important for artists to be versatile in their artwork in order to reach a wider audience.

“Artists need to be self-motivated as it does not end at drawing attention of people, but growing brands and earning from them.

“My art expresses beauty, simplicity and complicity of life,” he said.

“One needs to know the interests of different people and tap into those needs, fulfil them and that way art becomes a way of survival and you get the exact value expected from your artwork. I now have a lot of clients that have different tastes and l just take care of their needs.”

Samoyo said art required creativity and focus as it had become a career in the modern world.

“Some people do not like art, but when one is versatile and strikes their interest, they will be keen on buying your work.

“Art should not end with just pencil and painting, but making value out of any object,” he said.

Samoyo, who draws inspiration from ancient artists, said mobile exhibitions opened opportunities for him to build a clientele base over the years.

“I am an artist based on a talent polished by continuous practice and research since childhood.

“I chose art because I realised I had fallen in love with my talent. I got addicted and I would not mind doing it without earning money from it till I began to earn beyond my expectation,” he said.

“My first exhibitions were mobile. I display my art on my way to delivery.

“There is, however, a way for an artist to prosper even if one does not exhibit his work in popular galleries. One can survive on his own without forking out a lot of money.”

Samoyo said there was a bright future for focused artists.

“Art is never exhausted. The element of creativeness is within every artist, it only needs to be stirred. There are always avenues to survive in the modern world,” he said.

“I refuse to be discouraged by those who say art is only for the white community because I found art in black people’s interest, rich and poor, making them appreciate art from as little as they can afford.”

