Villa fans marvel at Nakamba

By Kevin Mapasure

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba won praises after another splendid performance in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win on the road against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Birmingham-based side has registered two wins on the trot since Steven Gerrard took over as manager following the departure of Dean Smith.

Villa put up another good show and Nakamba was central to their success.

The win came after Villa dismissed Brighton and Hove Albion last week where Nakamba was praised for his solid showing.

Matt Targett and John McGinn scored for Villa, who steered themselves further from the drop zone, with the win taking their points tally to 16, the same as Palace.

Birmingham Mail journalist Ashley Reece praised Nakamba, particularly for his first half show.

“Villa’s standout performer in the first half was Nakamba as he won possession back at will. The Zimbabwean oozed confidence with the ball at his feet as well, sending in crisp passes to those in front of him. Nakamba nipped in well to thwart (Christian) Benteke. Nakamba simply took the sting out of anything Palace tried to do. Superb once again and undroppable against (Manchester) City on Wednesday,” he said of the Warriors’ star.

Reece gave Nakamba a rating of 9 out of 10 as did Cole Petten of SBNation, who opined that this was Nakamba’s best performance yet.

“The best performance that the defensive midfielder has had since joining Villa prior to the start of the 2019-20 season. His hunger and determination to win the ball and ability to play some wonderful one-touch passes was key in terms of securing three points for the away side.”

Sky Sports was not as generous rating him at 6 out of 10, which was the lowest for an Aston Villa player.

They named McGinn as the man of the match instead.

Aston Villa fans were also impressed by Nakamba’s super show with some even comparing him to former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele and Ngolo Kante.

Villa face a tough match in their next assignment where they take on Manchester City at home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nakamba’s midfield partner in the Warriors set up, Marshall Munetsi remains sidelined following a muscle injury on national duty.

Munetsi was injured in the match against Ghana and has not played for his club since he returned.